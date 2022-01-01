Turtle Beach Announces VelocityOne Flightstick

With an arsenal of controls including 27 programmable buttons, a rapid-fire trigger, OLED display and more, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick arms you for complete air and space supremacy on Xbox and Windows PCs.

8 High-Precision Axes

Control the skies with precise, long-lasting controls thanks to high resolution contactless sensors. Plus, nano trim wheel allows for fine tuning of attitude, and an analog POV hat delivers finite adjustment to cockpit views or strafe thrusters in space sims.

Flight Management Display

Learn the Flightstick controls and tune its performance to suit the game you're playing with an integrated OLED Flight Management Display. Additionally, you can adjust stick axis profiles, haptic response, trim wheel input, rudder lock and more.​

Turtle Beach Audio Advantage

Connect any 3.5mm headset and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio functions like Superhuman Hearing®, EQ modes, mic monitoring and game and chat balance.

Multiplatform Compatibility

Connect via the 10 ft/3m cable and play your favorite air and space flight simulation & combat games on Xbox and PC.

