  • Turtle Beach Announces VelocityOne Flightstick

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-21-2022 10:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Turtle Beach Announces VelocityOne Flightstick

    With an arsenal of controls including 27 programmable buttons, a rapid-fire trigger, OLED display and more, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick arms you for complete air and space supremacy on Xbox and Windows PCs.

    8 High-Precision Axes

    Control the skies with precise, long-lasting controls thanks to high resolution contactless sensors. Plus, nano trim wheel allows for fine tuning of attitude, and an analog POV hat delivers finite adjustment to cockpit views or strafe thrusters in space sims.

    Flight Management Display

    Learn the Flightstick controls and tune its performance to suit the game you're playing with an integrated OLED Flight Management Display. Additionally, you can adjust stick axis profiles, haptic response, trim wheel input, rudder lock and more.​

    Turtle Beach Audio Advantage

    Connect any 3.5mm headset and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio functions like Superhuman Hearing®, EQ modes, mic monitoring and game and chat balance.

    Multiplatform Compatibility

    Connect via the 10 ft/3m cable and play your favorite air and space flight simulation & combat games on Xbox and PC.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning ii lionheart m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    yang121

    Private pilot checkride help

    Thread Starter: yang121

    Hi, I have searched for an answer to this problem but can't find one. I am trying to pass my private checkride. I can pass all of the turns, but I...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 01:24 PM Go to last post
    NMLW

    RTW Retro Flight #135 Cali to Quito/Guayaquil . . . . 1961

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Ecuatoriana flight 421 is a Douglas DC-6 on a flight from Cali, Colombia to Quito Ecuador and on to Guayaquil (SKCP – SEQU - SEGU). We have 1,500...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:20 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Rainy day in Manchester UK..... ultrawide......

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Just finished setting up the RTX3090 TI Suprim..... Had lots of issues with G2 VR but sorted that now needed an Active 8K DisplayPort Repeater,...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:16 PM Go to last post
    robert

    Article: Octavi - A Single Device for IFR Sim Flying

    Thread Starter: robert

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24678-Octavi-A-Single-Device-for-IFR-Sim-Flying

    Last Post By: DCA996 Today, 11:40 AM Go to last post