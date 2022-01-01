  • Boundless Releases Land's End for XP12

    Boundless Releases Land's End for XP12

    Scenery designer Boundless announces their first X-Plane 12 release, Land's End Airport (EGHC) in the UK. It has new features to make best use of the new sim, but an optimised XP11 version is also included.

    Features

    • Real airport layout
    • Up to date, HD ortho imagery
    • 4K photorealistic textures
    • PBR ground and building textures
    • Dynamic night lighting based on real world color tones
    • 3D hedges, trees and vegetation
    • 3D grass
    • Nearby houses and farms modelled
    • Rain and seasonal effects on ground (XP12 Only)
    • Static aircraft
    • Terminal interior fully modelled (FPS friendly)
    • Parallax interiors on houses
    • Custom HD PBR vehicles (airside and landside)
    • Fully accurate ground markings - including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
    • Open hangars (with aircraft inside)

