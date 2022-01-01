Boundless Releases Land's End for XP12

Scenery designer Boundless announces their first X-Plane 12 release, Land's End Airport (EGHC) in the UK. It has new features to make best use of the new sim, but an optimised XP11 version is also included.

Features

Real airport layout

Up to date, HD ortho imagery

4K photorealistic textures

PBR ground and building textures

Dynamic night lighting based on real world color tones

3D hedges, trees and vegetation

3D grass

Nearby houses and farms modelled

Rain and seasonal effects on ground (XP12 Only)

Static aircraft

Terminal interior fully modelled (FPS friendly)

Parallax interiors on houses

Custom HD PBR vehicles (airside and landside)

Fully accurate ground markings - including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

Open hangars (with aircraft inside)

