    Octavi - A Single Device for IFR Sim Flying

    Octavi is a flight simulator interface that lets you control all major avionics from a single device - complete with a dual axis rotary knob. Now, our product is ready for production and our Kickstarter campaign is coming very close!

    After a great initial response from the community, we are now getting the word out through selected news outlets. In this context, we were wondering if you would be interested in writing an article about Octavi?

    Please visit our website and our Facebook page

    We have compiled a press kit. We hope that you find our project as exciting as we do and would be very happy if you could write about our product!

