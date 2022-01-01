  • Just Flight - Black Square Velocity XL MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-20-2022 12:21 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Black Square Velocity XL MSFS

    Black Square’s home-build Velocity XL for MSFS features the top-end 400HP model, with a fully featured IFR-capable panel with every knob, switch and button functional, fully realised electrical system with every circuit breaker functioning, comprehensive default Wwise 3D sound package integration and realistic canard aircraft flight dynamics.

    Just Flight - Black Square Velocity XL MSFS

    The Velocity is a family of home-built, high-performance, composite construction, single-engine aircraft. Notably, the Velocity has canard-style airfoils rather than a conventional main wing for lift, and counteracting tail surfaces for control and stability. The most advantageous feature of the canard design is its resistance to deep stalls and spins. On a canard aircraft, the forward wing is designed to stall prior to the main wing, thereby pitching the aircraft down and restoring lift to the main wing.

    Nearly 1,000 proud Velocity owners have assembled and fabricated parts to complete the aircraft of their dreams in a process that takes around 2,000 hours of work. The builder is rewarded with one of the highest performance piston singles on the market, and an aircraft that meets their exact specifications.

    Just Flight - Black Square Velocity XL MSFS

    The original Velocity was designed by Danny Maher, and debuted at the 1986 Sun-N-Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The modern Velocity models are the result of several redesigns by the current owners, Scott and Duane Swing.

    Just Flight - Black Square Velocity XL MSFS

    Black Square’s Velocity XL is modelled after a top-end Velocity build, with an upgraded 400HP Continental TSIO-550 fitted with dual turbochargers, giving the aircraft a critical altitude of 24,000 feet and ground speeds of over 400 MPH. With a range of over 1,600 miles and single-engine efficiency, the Velocity is a real contender when compared with small turboprop business aircraft that operate at 5-10 times the cost.

    Just Flight - Black Square Velocity XL MSFS

    Purchase Just Flight - Black Square Velocity XL MSFS
    See other Just Flight products

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    msduf

    Photogrammetry

    Thread Starter: msduf

    Is it possible to turn off photogrammetry for certain cities and leave all the other cities as is? Or is photogrammetry only on the MSFS servers. If...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 02:14 PM Go to last post
    me24ab

    Marker inop

    Thread Starter: me24ab

    Hello, Suddenly i have no more OM MM indicated on ILS. No Light No Audio. I see it all Airports and Aicraft. I checked on Aicraft Files, Radios...

    Last Post By: me24ab Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    the town that disappeared

    Thread Starter: jankees

    many years ago, I was touring Australia with my future wife, and we spent some nights in the town of Wittenoom, in the northwest of the country, in a...

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 12:51 PM Go to last post
    rfnagel

    Flight Simulator 2000 Instrument Panels Issue

    Thread Starter: rfnagel

    I'm running Windows 10 and Flight Simulator 2000 (Professional Edition, if that matters). A problem that I'm having is that the top edge of the...

    Last Post By: flightnerd86 Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post