Just Flight - Black Square Velocity XL MSFS

Black Square’s home-build Velocity XL for MSFS features the top-end 400HP model, with a fully featured IFR-capable panel with every knob, switch and button functional, fully realised electrical system with every circuit breaker functioning, comprehensive default Wwise 3D sound package integration and realistic canard aircraft flight dynamics.

The Velocity is a family of home-built, high-performance, composite construction, single-engine aircraft. Notably, the Velocity has canard-style airfoils rather than a conventional main wing for lift, and counteracting tail surfaces for control and stability. The most advantageous feature of the canard design is its resistance to deep stalls and spins. On a canard aircraft, the forward wing is designed to stall prior to the main wing, thereby pitching the aircraft down and restoring lift to the main wing.

Nearly 1,000 proud Velocity owners have assembled and fabricated parts to complete the aircraft of their dreams in a process that takes around 2,000 hours of work. The builder is rewarded with one of the highest performance piston singles on the market, and an aircraft that meets their exact specifications.

The original Velocity was designed by Danny Maher, and debuted at the 1986 Sun-N-Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The modern Velocity models are the result of several redesigns by the current owners, Scott and Duane Swing.

Black Square’s Velocity XL is modelled after a top-end Velocity build, with an upgraded 400HP Continental TSIO-550 fitted with dual turbochargers, giving the aircraft a critical altitude of 24,000 feet and ground speeds of over 400 MPH. With a range of over 1,600 miles and single-engine efficiency, the Velocity is a real contender when compared with small turboprop business aircraft that operate at 5-10 times the cost.

