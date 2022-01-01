  • Just Flight - Black Square Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Caravan MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-20-2022 11:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Black Square Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Caravan MSFS

    Black Square's Steam Gauge overhaul for the default MSFS Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX provides a completely new interior and panel with ‘steam’ gauge (analogue) instrumentation and swappable radio configurations, each developed with extreme attention to detail and based on a specific piece of real-world equipment.

    Just Flight - Black Square Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Caravan MSFS

    Black Square’s Analog Caravan brings you a completely new interior and panel for the default MSFS Grand Caravan, featuring analog instrumentation (steam gauges), swappable radio configurations and an overhauled electrical system with every circuit breaker, bus, meter, switch, and knob functioning. Users will find increased detail on the instrument panel and electrical panels when compared to default aircraft, and a similar level of detail in the cabin.

    The panel of the aircraft contains only fully 3D gauges, modelled and coded to meticulously match their real world counterparts, with reference to real-world maintenance and installation manuals. No piece of equipment appears in a Black Square aircraft without a real-world unit as reference.

    Just Flight - Black Square Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Caravan MSFS

    Radio and navigation systems are available from several eras of the Caravan’s history, so users can fly without GPS via an original Bendix KNS-80 RNAV system, or with the convenience of a Garmin GTN 750 (PMS50 or TDS). Other swappable radio equipment in this aircraft includes KX-155 NAV/COM radios, GNS 530, GNS 430, KR 87 ADF, KDI 572 DME, GTX 327 Transponder, KAP 140 Autopilot, and a Bendix RDR1150XL Colour Weather Radar.

    A 70-page manual provides instruction on all installed equipment, and 30 in-game checklists with control/instrument highlighting are included for normal and emergency procedures.

    Just Flight - Black Square Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Caravan MSFS

    Primarily analog instrumentation augmented with modern radio navigation equipment is still the most common aircraft panel configuration in the world. Challenge your piloting skills by flying IFR to minimums with a fully analog panel and no GPS. You’ll be amazed at the level of skill and proficiency you can achieve to conquer such adversity, and how it will translate to all your other flying. You also may find the analog instrumentation much easier to read with the limited number of pixels available on a computer monitor, and even more so in VR.

    Purchase Just Flight - Black Square Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Caravan MSFS
    See other Just Flight products

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    msduf

    Photogrammetry

    Thread Starter: msduf

    Is it possible to turn off photogrammetry for certain cities and leave all the other cities as is? Or is photogrammetry only on the MSFS servers. If...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 02:14 PM Go to last post
    me24ab

    Marker inop

    Thread Starter: me24ab

    Hello, Suddenly i have no more OM MM indicated on ILS. No Light No Audio. I see it all Airports and Aicraft. I checked on Aicraft Files, Radios...

    Last Post By: me24ab Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    the town that disappeared

    Thread Starter: jankees

    many years ago, I was touring Australia with my future wife, and we spent some nights in the town of Wittenoom, in the northwest of the country, in a...

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 12:51 PM Go to last post
    rfnagel

    Flight Simulator 2000 Instrument Panels Issue

    Thread Starter: rfnagel

    I'm running Windows 10 and Flight Simulator 2000 (Professional Edition, if that matters). A problem that I'm having is that the top edge of the...

    Last Post By: flightnerd86 Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post