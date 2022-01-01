Just Flight - Black Square Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Caravan MSFS

Black Square's Steam Gauge overhaul for the default MSFS Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX provides a completely new interior and panel with ‘steam’ gauge (analogue) instrumentation and swappable radio configurations, each developed with extreme attention to detail and based on a specific piece of real-world equipment.

Black Square’s Analog Caravan brings you a completely new interior and panel for the default MSFS Grand Caravan, featuring analog instrumentation (steam gauges), swappable radio configurations and an overhauled electrical system with every circuit breaker, bus, meter, switch, and knob functioning. Users will find increased detail on the instrument panel and electrical panels when compared to default aircraft, and a similar level of detail in the cabin.

The panel of the aircraft contains only fully 3D gauges, modelled and coded to meticulously match their real world counterparts, with reference to real-world maintenance and installation manuals. No piece of equipment appears in a Black Square aircraft without a real-world unit as reference.

Radio and navigation systems are available from several eras of the Caravan’s history, so users can fly without GPS via an original Bendix KNS-80 RNAV system, or with the convenience of a Garmin GTN 750 (PMS50 or TDS). Other swappable radio equipment in this aircraft includes KX-155 NAV/COM radios, GNS 530, GNS 430, KR 87 ADF, KDI 572 DME, GTX 327 Transponder, KAP 140 Autopilot, and a Bendix RDR1150XL Colour Weather Radar.

A 70-page manual provides instruction on all installed equipment, and 30 in-game checklists with control/instrument highlighting are included for normal and emergency procedures.

Primarily analog instrumentation augmented with modern radio navigation equipment is still the most common aircraft panel configuration in the world. Challenge your piloting skills by flying IFR to minimums with a fully analog panel and no GPS. You’ll be amazed at the level of skill and proficiency you can achieve to conquer such adversity, and how it will translate to all your other flying. You also may find the analog instrumentation much easier to read with the limited number of pixels available on a computer monitor, and even more so in VR.

