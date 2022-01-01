Taburet - MeshXP Washington Oregon X-Plane 12

MeshXP Washington and Oregon is compiled from 10 m resolution data to make high resolution terrain mesh for X-Plane 12. MeshXP function is to add elevation points to the terrain to further increase precision, shaping valleys and mountains as real as it gets. This mesh can be used on its own or underneath photorealistic scenery of any kind. It uses X-Plane default vectors i.e. roads, powerlines, streams, rivers, lakes are drawed from the USA NHD. Coverage: USA states of Washington and Oregon.

