  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning ii lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    johnost

    Next idea - Flying Car Races!

    Thread Starter: johnost

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/fitness/world-s-first-flying-electric-car-race-just-happened/ar-AA12ZtzA?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=98addecf0a694c0bb...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 06:18 PM Go to last post
    DavidWS

    panel & undercarriage no detail just black

    Thread Starter: DavidWS

    I an a/c in FSX that shows no details for the 2D panel but does show the instruments ... and the undercarriage is the same, no details just black...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 05:37 PM Go to last post
    NMLW

    RTW Retro Flight #135 Cali to Quito/Guayaquil . . . . 1961

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Ecuatoriana flight 421 is a Douglas DC-6 on a flight from Cali, Colombia to Quito Ecuador and on to Guayaquil (SKCP – SEQU - SEGU). We have 1,500...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 05:03 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Virus downloaded

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I recently Re-Installed FSX on this new PC running Windows10, it was running OK but I wanted to add a few more bits, I found some utilities on...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 04:53 PM Go to last post