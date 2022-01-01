Eurofighter Typhoon + Harrier Preview - CJ Simulations/DC Designs

Eurofighter Typhoon + Harrier PREVIEW - CJ Simulations/DC Designs By thecorporatepilotdad

The Eurofighter Typhoon is the first contribution by CJ Simulations for MSFS. This preview includes a brief overview of aircraft systems, avionics, navigations systems, autopilot, auto throttles, lighting, and one of the best features in MSFS to date - helmet mounted display.

The last section of video shows 2-3 minutes of raw footage not used in the preview for the viewer to evaluate without commentary.

To end, the closing scenes are different angles of the DC Designs Harrier taking off, hovering, and landing.

About CJ Simulation's Eurofighter Typhoon

CJ Simulation's Eurofighter Typhoon is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today’s most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the CJ Simulations Eurofighter is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study.

About DC Designers Harrier

DC Designs brings you all three modern variants of the Harrier II for MSFS, with a brand-new, custom-coded VTOL system, 12 paint schemes, authentic night lighting with user-operated 'slime lights', custom-coded animations, stores selection page and up-to-date special effects.

The cockpit of the VR-ready Harrier II features smoothly animated 3D instruments, custom-coded MFD screens and HUD, 'scratched canopy' glass effects, crew figure and a full interactive checklist.

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.