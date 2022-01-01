  • pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 Now Available For X-Plane 12

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 For X-Plane

    P-30 is a new project different from what currently exists. The plane has the wings reversed in the direction of advance, a technique very difficult to carry out, because of the enormous stresses on the wings in supersonic mode. But today with composite materials, this has become possible. The 1980s Grumman X-29 (1984 to 1991 for the last flight) was designed to explore this promising technique.

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 For X-Plane

    It's been 40 years already.

    The plane was a success, but I do not know the reasons for its abandonment. The X-29 clearly inspired this P30. This is the reason why its name is: Northrop Grumman P30.

    The Sukhoi SU-47 uses the same principles, but later, in 1997. that airplane also was abandoned.

    For the pleasure of making and flying this P-30 aircraft, it is also vertical takeoff, with orientable thrust vectors.

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 For X-Plane

    Features

    • FMOD
    • Fully animated 3D exterior model:
      • Gear
      • Flaps
      • Flight controls
      • Thrust vectors
    • Easy transitions between vertical and conventional flight modes
    • Weapon bay door opening matches selected weapon
    • Fully animated 3D interior cockpit model:
      • Stick, throttle, rudder pedals, switches
    • Ejection seat
    • Multiple liveries available on the X-Plane.org freeware download manager
    • SASL plug-in driven avionics and automated systems
    • Default auto tilt, auto trim and auto flap control options can be switched off for full manual control if desired
    • Flight manual
    • Texture 4K
    • 1 models
    • Nav light selection
    • Garmin 1000
    • Pilot automatic
    • Engine systems
    • Complete NAV system

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 For X-Plane

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 For X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12

    Optimized for X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12

    2 Comments
    1. ryogahibiki345's Avatar
      ryogahibiki345 - Yesterday, 07:26 PM
      haha With the exception of the V/STOL capability, this model is nothing more than the old GI Joe Conquest X-30. The X-30 was more or less an F/A-18 with forwards swept wings and canards and looks very similar to this just not as flat. I'll pass on this rip-off.
    1. falconito's Avatar
      falconito - Today, 02:06 AM
      The main inspiration is the x-29 and the su-47 as it is written in the presentation text.
      The plane you quote is too different and moreover almost all futuristic planes have inverted wings.
      What counts is the pleasure of piloting an aircraft different from what exists with exceptional qualities, supersonic flight and vertical take-off, qualities that make this aircraft fun to maneuver.
      This is what makes the plane interesting.

