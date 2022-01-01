Taburet - Internal Waters Boats Traffic Global MSFS

Internal Waters Boats Traffic adds small independent moving vessels to internal waters such as lakes and rivers to the entire world. It is an independent add-on that can be used with default boat traffic or any other boats add-ons traffic. Number of vessels added is 2,819,638.

The system is well capable to provide internal waters traffic on its own with no other add-ons required. Boats light up at night and move by following circuits. Covers the whole world. Number of boats models: six.

