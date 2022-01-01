Internal Waters Boats Traffic adds small independent moving vessels to internal waters such as lakes and rivers to the entire world. It is an independent add-on that can be used with default boat traffic or any other boats add-ons traffic. Number of vessels added is 2,819,638.
The system is well capable to provide internal waters traffic on its own with no other add-ons required. Boats light up at night and move by following circuits. Covers the whole world. Number of boats models: six.
