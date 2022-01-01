Taburet – Africa General Aviation Traffic MSFS

General Aviation Traffic is an add-on that adds dynamic general aviation traffic to MSFS.

The package adds 2,107,000 general aviation type dynamic aircraft to cover the whole of Africa.

The following models are included:

Cessna Caravan

Cessna 172

Pilatus Porter

Kingair

Bell Huey helicopter

Generic helicopter model

2 x Grumman AA1 models

Honda Jet

Embraer Phenom 300

All models are animated with movement and engine rotors animations; including night lighting. The system work on layers; models can be seen from 300 m to 3000 m. Honda and Embraer jets occupy the higher layers from 2000 to 3000 m. Negligible impact on frames rates. Models include collision boxes areas. Video is for presentation to show how the models show and move in the air; with density of traffic balanced in the package to avoid creating unrealistic traffic congestion.

