Teaser: CJ Simulations - Eurofighter Typhoon

    Review: CJ Simulations - Eurofighter Typhoon

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    A one-minute teaser of the Eurofighter Typhoon by CJ Simulations for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This aircraft is a work in progress.

    The video will show a few different liveries, helmet-mounted display (HMD), and more. A preview video will be coming soon.

    CJ Simulation's Eurofighter Typhoon is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today’s most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the CJ Simulations Eurofighter is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study.

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

