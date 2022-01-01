  • Canadian Xpress® Australian Adventure Tour

    Canadian Xpress® Australian Adventure Tour

    Australia, the largest country of the continent of Oceania, is also one of the flattest and driest countries in the world. That doesn't mean it's devoid of life or interesting places. On the contrary, the country is full of wonders, from the grasslands of the southwest, to the savanna in the north, the rainforests of the east and the world-renowned Outback, Australia is full of things to discover.

    Small aircraft are an essential mode of transportation in and out of many parts of the country and for remote communities, a critical lifeline for medical aid (flying doctor) flights. Outside of the major cities, many airports are unprepared grass, gravel, dirt or sand strips. Some airports do not have fuel or navigational aids and our tour will reflect this.

    The Canadian Xpress® Australian Adventure Tour consists of 66 legs which must be flown in order. Departing from the Tasmanian capital of Hobart, you will visit some of Australia's most famous natural wonders, including Ayers Rock (Uluru), Kangaroo Island, Tasmania, Sydney Harbour, the Gold Coast and the Great Barrier Reef. Through out the tour, you will visit all eight capitals and every biome and region the country has to offer, including some of the most remote airports in the world (so plan your fuel accordingly), finally landing in the nation's capital of Canberra.

    All Canadian Xpress® pilots that successfully complete the tour will receive 25 bonus hours as well as the Canadian Xpress® Australian Adventure Tour Award that will appear in their Pilot Details section of the Pilot Roster. To view the current statistics for the Canadian Xpress® Australian Adventure Tour Award, click the Statistics link that is available via the Operations menu.

    For more information and to get started on flying the Australian Adventure Tour, click here

