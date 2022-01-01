Aerosoft – Aircraft SeaRey Elite

FlightSim Studio's first aircraft is ready to land on your home PC. The SeaRey is a single-engine, two-seat flying boat developed by the US aircraft manufacturer Progressive Aerodyne.

The SeaRey is a strutted high-wing monoplane with fabric-covered wings and a wingspan of 9 meters. The fuselage of the amphibious aircraft consists of a half-shell of carbon fiber reinforced plastic similar to a boat.

The high-wing design, large windscreen and side windows, which can be opened in flight, provide an excellent view of the underlying landscape. Together with the Microsoft Flight Simulator it is therefore the perfect combination for exploring the landscape.

Features

Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA including homebuild experimental version

Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside

Multiple real world liveries included

Custom realistic sound set

Supporting native MSFS technologies like:

Windshield rain effect



High-resolution PBR textures



Visual icing effects



Interactive checklist with auto-completion

Custom EFB/Tablet with various settings:

Integrated flight plan data and moving map



Real time weight & balance menu



Simulated walkaround with interactive & animated check items like wheels, control surfaces, prop rotation and tie-down

Multiple custom-coded instruments:

Garmin inReach



EIS 4000



GTX320



IC-A200

Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine

In-game checklist including custom camera positions and action item highlighting

Several special features such as:

Dynamic registration on liveries



Custom yaw string animation



Simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course



Anchor simulation to keep aircraft position in water



Camping equipment

Aerosoft – Aircraft SeaRey Elite – Light

Features

Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA

Supporting native MSFS technologies like

Interactive checklist with auto-complete function

Integrated flightplan route direction indicator (Garmin inReach mini)

Multiple custom-coded instruments:

Several special features such as:

Anchor simulation to keep aircraft position in water

