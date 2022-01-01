FlightSim Studio's first aircraft is ready to land on your home PC. The SeaRey is a single-engine, two-seat flying boat developed by the US aircraft manufacturer Progressive Aerodyne.
The SeaRey is a strutted high-wing monoplane with fabric-covered wings and a wingspan of 9 meters. The fuselage of the amphibious aircraft consists of a half-shell of carbon fiber reinforced plastic similar to a boat.
The high-wing design, large windscreen and side windows, which can be opened in flight, provide an excellent view of the underlying landscape. Together with the Microsoft Flight Simulator it is therefore the perfect combination for exploring the landscape.
Features
- Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA including homebuild experimental version
- Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside
- Multiple real world liveries included
- Custom realistic sound set
- Supporting native MSFS technologies like:
- Windshield rain effect
- High-resolution PBR textures
- Visual icing effects
- Interactive checklist with auto-completion
- Custom EFB/Tablet with various settings:
- Integrated flight plan data and moving map
- Real time weight & balance menu
- Simulated walkaround with interactive & animated check items like wheels, control surfaces, prop rotation and tie-down
- Multiple custom-coded instruments:
- Garmin inReach
- EIS 4000
- GTX320
- IC-A200
- Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine
- In-game checklist including custom camera positions and action item highlighting
- Several special features such as:
- Dynamic registration on liveries
- Custom yaw string animation
- Simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course
- Anchor simulation to keep aircraft position in water
- Camping equipment
Purchase Aerosoft – Aircraft SeaRey Elite – Advanced
Aerosoft – Aircraft SeaRey Elite – Light
FlightSim Studio's first aircraft is ready to land on your home PC. The SeaRey is a single-engine, two-seat flying boat developed by the US aircraft manufacturer Progressive Aerodyne.
The SeaRey is a strutted high-wing monoplane with fabric-covered wings and a wingspan of 9 meters. The fuselage of the amphibious aircraft consists of a half-shell of carbon fiber reinforced plastic similar to a boat.
The high-wing design, large windscreen and side windows, which can be opened in flight, provide an excellent view of the underlying landscape. Together with the Microsoft Flight Simulator it is therefore the perfect combination for exploring the landscape.
Features
- Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA
- Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside
- Multiple real world liveries included
- Custom realistic sound set
- Supporting native MSFS technologies like
- Windshield rain effect
- High-resolution PBR textures
- Visual icing effects
- Interactive checklist with auto-complete function
- Integrated flightplan route direction indicator (Garmin inReach mini)
- Multiple custom-coded instruments:
- Garmin inReach
- EIS 4000
- GTX320
- IC-A200
- Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine
- Several special features such as:
- Dynamic registration on liveries
- Custom yaw string animation
- Simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course
- Anchor simulation to keep aircraft position in water