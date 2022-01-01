Origami Studios Announces Heathrow Airport XP12

Welcome to the largest airport in the UK. As one of the most iconic and busiest airports in the world, Heathrow is a vital international link and a gateway to the Atlantic and a must-have for the veteran pilot!

Origami Studios have worked to bring an updated rendition to X-Plane. Including custom buildings, highly detailed renditions of Terminal 5, landmarks and points of interests, and moving jetways at this airport for the first time! Heathrow also makes use of the modern X-Plane 12 featureset, including new rain and snow effects, reflections and 3D forests! Coming soon.

Source