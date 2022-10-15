Taburet - Australia New Zealand General Aviation Traffic MSFS

General Aviation Traffic is an addon that add dynamic general aviation traffic to MSFS.

The USA package add 599.000 general aviation type dynamic aircrafts to cover whole of Australia and New Zealand

The following models are included:

Cessna Caravan;

Cessna 172;

Pilatus Porter;

Kingair;

Bell Huey helicopter;

Generic helicopter model;

2 x Grumman AA1 models;

Honda Jet;

Embraer Phenom 300.

All models are animated with movement and engine rotors animations; including night lighting. The system work on layers; models can be seen from 300 m to 3000 m. Honda and Embraer jets occupy the higher layers from 2000 to 3000 m. Negligible impact on frames rates. Models include collision boxes areas. Video is for presentation to show how the models show and move in the air; with density of traffic balanced in the package to avoid creating unrealistic traffic congestion.

