Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series III Amphibian for MSFS

Capable of taking-off from land and water, the Amphibian Kodiak 100 Series III is finally in Microsoft Flight Simulator. A versatile workhorse powered by 750 horsepower, the SWS Kodiak 100 Amphibian builds upon the solid foundation of our wheeled variant. Hear the propeller roar as you use beta range to taxi and turn tight in the water using the rudders, or lower the gear and taxi out to land. The best turboprop for MSFS can now visit even more (!) places than before.

The Kodiak 100 Series III is a high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, capable of transporting up to 9 passengers or cargo. The Series III comes equipped with a pitch-latch propeller and come out of the factory ready for floats, without requiring additional sealing or modification. Equipped with the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engine flat-rated at 750shp, the aircraft is capable of taking off from water in less than 1000ft from reaching take-off power, while still being able to operate from short fields and cruise fast at 160kts.

Features

Accurate 3D model created from factory CAD data

Amphibian floats and authentic cockpit equipment for their operation

Functioning beta range

Four different interiors: cargo, passenger, mixed, summit (executive)

36 liveries

Custom animations: tail fluttering, working cabin lighting, armrests, air conditioning and much more!

Full G1000 NXi integration

Custom air conditioning system

High quality sounds recorded from the real aircraft

PDF manual included in add-on folder

Purchase Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series III Amphibian for MSFS

Also Available: Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series II Wheeled Version for MSFS

See all SWS add-ons for MSFS 2020