Infinite Flight 22.7 Released

    It's release day once again at Infinite Flight and today we're proud to make available a fully reworked Embraer E175! In addition to this versatile narrow-body airliner, we've made some changes to the user interface, added a huge number of new 3D airports, and more.

    E175

    The most recently reworked aircraft in the Infinite Flight fleet is the Embraer E175. Designed for short to mid-range flights, the E175 opens a vast number of new route possibilities for Infinite Flight pilots. This release features 19 liveries for this E-Jet, including the official E175 house livery, thanks to some help from the team over at Embraer.

    As with all new Infinite Flight aircraft builds, this aircraft comes complete with wing flex animations, and animated cockpit instruments and surfaces. We're sure you'll find a lot to love with this classic narrow-body jet! As previously announced, the other variant of the E-Jet series to be reworked will be the E190, which will come in a future release.

    Please note that many of our 3D artist team is still in Ukraine and as the war rages on, this impacts the development of models and livery design. We thank you for your patience as work continues in spite of this.

    A New Look

    We have a brand new look in 22.7! While the home screen layout will be familiar to many, gone is the dark blue color and we've introduced an all-dark theme. These new colors are more on-brand for Infinite Flight and give the home screens a sleek and cohesive vibe.

    Along with the color change, is a brand new home tab that features important news and information right inside the app. We have more planned for this section, but for now, all users will get essential news with the touch of a button.

    Other Great Additions

    As with the last few updates, some new top-voted liveries have been added, including:

    • B787-9 All Nippon Airways (JA876A)
    • B737-800 Sun Country Airlines (N861AM)
    • A320 Edelweiss Air (HB-IHY)
    • A319 American Airlines (N9002U)
    • B787-9 Air Canada (C-FRTG)

    Quality-of-life updates for 22.7 include the addition of a landing count now being shown after each multiplayer flight, an aircraft ground proximity warning while taxiing, and UNICOM radio calls now referred to as "Traffic" or "Radio" (UK). Note that the proximity warning does not issue a violation and is meant as a reminder only! Last but not least, frequencies for airports in your flight plan will now also show up first in the list in multiplayer if the frequency is active.

    Airport Updates

    This update also features 136 new airports.

    In this update, six 3D airports were updated by our scenery editing team.

