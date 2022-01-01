  • Aerosoft – FSDG – Landmarks of Germany – Bremen & Niedersachsen for MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 10-13-2022 11:27 AM  Number of Views: 459  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft – FSDG – Landmarks of Germany – Bremen & Niedersachsen for MSFS

    Landmarks of Germany: Now you can finally navigate in MSFS using all the famous and prominent landmarks that make Germany such a great place to visit.

    Castles, famous buildings, bridges, television towers, radio towers, water towers, radar towers, cooling towers, chimneys, antennas, solar parks, soccer stadiums and even barrage dams can be found at their exact positions all across the state. More than 1,500 individual objects in this pack alone add everything you would want and need as a VFR pilot to conquer Germany.

    Discover the North with the federal states of Bremen and Lower Saxony, but don’t miss the rest of the federal states (which will be released soon or are available already).

    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - Landmarks of Germany - Bremen & Niedersachsen for MSFS
    Also available: Landmarks of Germany - Hesse And Thuringia
    Also available: Landmarks of Germany - Baden-Wuerttemberg
    See other FSDG scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    1 Comment
    1. Archer74's Avatar
      Archer74 - Today, 04:14 AM
      It's "Niedersachsen" or "Lower Saxony" not "Neidersachsen" :-)
      Has a different meaning otherwise :-)

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pcohen

    FSX Activation Please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody. What's the problem with FSX activation Please? I Load the Two FSX CD's and when restarting, am asked to enter the Product Code...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:14 AM Go to last post
    jonnymorrisuk

    Help with fs2002 + VFR Scenery + VFR Terrain on Windows 7 x64 please

    Thread Starter: jonnymorrisuk

    I was lucky (I think) enough to pick this bundle up at a car boot sale recently, all discs present and correct, no scratches, so I know they should...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 10:12 AM Go to last post
    marsid1937

    Sid

    Thread Starter: marsid1937

    Hi Everyone Please accept my apologies if this is wrong. This is my first effort in msfs 2020. And I am 85 years old. Have worked on every edition...

    Last Post By: marsid1937 Today, 06:05 AM Go to last post
    TheAwesomeCobra

    Anyone still using FS2002???

    Thread Starter: TheAwesomeCobra

    The title says it all, anyone still running this dinosaur? Just wondering if i'm not alone.:) Sent via 2 tin cans & a string (My pc)

    Last Post By: MAD1 Yesterday, 10:01 PM Go to last post