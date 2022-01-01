Aerosoft – FSDG – Landmarks of Germany – Bremen & Niedersachsen for MSFS

Landmarks of Germany: Now you can finally navigate in MSFS using all the famous and prominent landmarks that make Germany such a great place to visit.

Castles, famous buildings, bridges, television towers, radio towers, water towers, radar towers, cooling towers, chimneys, antennas, solar parks, soccer stadiums and even barrage dams can be found at their exact positions all across the state. More than 1,500 individual objects in this pack alone add everything you would want and need as a VFR pilot to conquer Germany.

Discover the North with the federal states of Bremen and Lower Saxony, but don’t miss the rest of the federal states (which will be released soon or are available already).

