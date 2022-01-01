Just Flight Fokker F100 Update

F100 MSFS update - After all the interest in our initial teaser, we thought it was about time to bring you an update on our Fokker F70/100 project for MSFS!

The exterior and interior models and textures are complete, and we are now busy working through the numerous liveries that will be included, from Air France and American Airlines, to QantasLink and British Airways.

We’ll soon be starting work on the shorter Fokker F70 and full virtual cabin, but in the meantime here are just a handful of the stunning Fokker F100 liveries, with some new cockpit screenshots coming soon.

Source