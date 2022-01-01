  • Just Flight Fokker F100 Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-13-2022 11:11 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Fokker F100 Update

    F100 MSFS update - After all the interest in our initial teaser, we thought it was about time to bring you an update on our Fokker F70/100 project for MSFS!

    The exterior and interior models and textures are complete, and we are now busy working through the numerous liveries that will be included, from Air France and American Airlines, to QantasLink and British Airways.

    We’ll soon be starting work on the shorter Fokker F70 and full virtual cabin, but in the meantime here are just a handful of the stunning Fokker F100 liveries, with some new cockpit screenshots coming soon.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pcohen

    FS9 In Windows 10 please.

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi sverybody. Is it possinle to run Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004 "A Century of Flight" In Windows 10 please. I have Installed all Four...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:03 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    AI CalClassics downloads

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I downloaded the AI CalClassic downloads from the this site, created a new folder and installed to that, but when I opened the folder nothing had...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    CrazyStu

    Moving throttle quadrant in 2D view

    Thread Starter: CrazyStu

    Hi all, does anyone know how to un-dock the throttle quadrant as from its default position as seen in the image? I can move/resize etc all the the...

    Last Post By: CrazyStu Today, 10:27 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Tall in the Saddle

    Thread Starter: jankees

    I don't often fly aircraft with textures from others, but I'll happily make an exception for the repaints by John terrell akak Bomber_12th. His...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 09:30 AM Go to last post