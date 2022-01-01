Navigraph Previews Charts 8 IFR Features

We're making steady progress in getting Charts version 8 ready for release. In our last video, we showcased its VFR features. We now want to show you what IFR flying will be like with the new Charts app.

Charts 8 is in final beta testing right now with over 1,000 users. There will be more information coming over the next weeks, make sure to follow us on our social channels to receive the latest news. If you want to know more about our company, check out our homepage Navigraph.com.

We have been providing the flight simulation community with Flight Planning, Airport Charts, Enroute Maps and Navigational Data for flight simulation since 2003.