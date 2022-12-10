Airfoillabs C172 NG Digital For XP12 Ready

Thrilled to announce, that as of today, the C172 NG DIGITAL 1.4.0 - Beta is X-Plane 12 ready!

Believe me, when I say that we're very excited about this as we've spent significant time working on this, X-Plane is our long-time passion and we have really high hopes for X-Plane 12. In the version of C172 NG DIGITAL, we're introducing major updates and not just a few tweaks of the older version!

A total rebuild of the flight model, including airfoils, is taking advantage of the brand-new X-Plane 12 ultra-realistic physics simulation. We are introducing new features, too:

Internal Camera Enhancements (G-Forces)

Immersive camera effects out of the box

Complex External Camera Enhancements

Toe Brakes Smoothing Option for a better experience

Full VR compatibility

No bezels Garmin Displays commands for cockpit builders (RealSimGear, etc.)

Apple Silicon PCs (Arm) Compatibility

X-Plane 12 Rain Effects

This is all just the tip of the iceberg!

