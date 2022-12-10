  • Airfoillabs C172 NG Digital For XP12 Ready

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-12-2022 12:02 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Airfoillabs C172 NG Digital For XP12 Ready

    Thrilled to announce, that as of today, the C172 NG DIGITAL 1.4.0 - Beta is X-Plane 12 ready!

    Believe me, when I say that we're very excited about this as we've spent significant time working on this, X-Plane is our long-time passion and we have really high hopes for X-Plane 12. In the version of C172 NG DIGITAL, we're introducing major updates and not just a few tweaks of the older version!

    A total rebuild of the flight model, including airfoils, is taking advantage of the brand-new X-Plane 12 ultra-realistic physics simulation. We are introducing new features, too:

    • Internal Camera Enhancements (G-Forces)
    • Immersive camera effects out of the box
    • Complex External Camera Enhancements
    • Toe Brakes Smoothing Option for a better experience
    • Full VR compatibility
    • No bezels Garmin Displays commands for cockpit builders (RealSimGear, etc.)
    • Apple Silicon PCs (Arm) Compatibility
    • X-Plane 12 Rain Effects

    This is all just the tip of the iceberg!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flyingiron simulations france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Electra 10 A Added to the fleet.... ultrawide...

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I may do her trip around the world.... It is a very interesting piece of aviation history not to mention a awesome looking plane for its time.......

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 07:06 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Glacier monitoring in Alaska with Alaska Mesh... ultrawide

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Checking out the Alaska Mesh, Yes, I'm a snow and ice junkie.....

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 07:04 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Tall in the Saddle

    Thread Starter: jankees

    I don't often fly aircraft with textures from others, but I'll happily make an exception for the repaints by John terrell akak Bomber_12th. His...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 07:02 PM Go to last post
    TheAwesomeCobra

    Anyone still using FS2002???

    Thread Starter: TheAwesomeCobra

    The title says it all, anyone still running this dinosaur? Just wondering if i'm not alone.:) Sent via 2 tin cans & a string (My pc)

    Last Post By: 50sqnwopag Today, 06:38 PM Go to last post