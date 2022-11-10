  • ST Simulations Announces BIAR - Akureyri Airport MSFS

    ST Simulations Announces BIAR - Akureyri Airport MSFS

    ST Simulations announces that they are working on MSFS 2020 scenery for Akureyri Airport (BIAR), in northern Iceland. The airport features a single paved runway 1/19 of 7874 feet in length. Akureyri is the 5th largest town in Iceland and is nicknamed "Capital of North Iceland".

    Features

    • Akureyri Airport Terminal Model
    • Custom ATC Tower
    • Many Airport Buildings
    • Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures
    • Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport
    • A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment
    • Iceland Air Museum Hangar
    • Custom Hangars
    • Extensive Terraforming

