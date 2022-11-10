ST Simulations Announces BIAR - Akureyri Airport MSFS

ST Simulations announces that they are working on MSFS 2020 scenery for Akureyri Airport (BIAR), in northern Iceland. The airport features a single paved runway 1/19 of 7874 feet in length. Akureyri is the 5th largest town in Iceland and is nicknamed "Capital of North Iceland".

Features

Akureyri Airport Terminal Model

Custom ATC Tower

Many Airport Buildings

Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures

Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport

A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment

Iceland Air Museum Hangar

Custom Hangars

Extensive Terraforming

Source

See other ST Simulations scenery