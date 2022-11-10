IndiaFoxtEcho Releases M-346 Master for MSFS

The Leonardo (Alenia Aermacchi) M-346 Master is a military twin-engine transonic trainer aircraft. Originally co-developed with Yakovlev as the Yak/AEM-130, the partnership was dissolved in 2000 and Alenia Aermacchi proceeded to separately develop the M-346 Master, while Yakolev continued work on the Yakovlev Yak-130. The first flight of the M-346 was performed in 2004. The type is currently operated by the air forces of Italy, Israel, Singapore, and Poland.

Features:

Detailed external and virtual cockpit models, with high resolution textures and PBR effects.

High detail texture sets, based on real aircrafts, for Italian Air Force, Polish Air Force, Singapore Air Force, Israeli Air Force and T-100 program.

Realistic HUD, MFD and UFCP aircraft interface based on real world flight manual.

Realistic and detailed procedures based on real world flight manual.

Flight model with realistic performance and handling based on publicly available data.

