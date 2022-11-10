IndiaFoxtEcho Releases M-346 Master for MSFS

The Leonardo (Alenia Aermacchi) M-346 Master is a military twin-engine transonic trainer aircraft. Originally co-developed with Yakovlev as the Yak/AEM-130, the partnership was dissolved in 2000 and Alenia Aermacchi proceeded to separately develop the M-346 Master, while Yakolev continued work on the Yakovlev Yak-130. The first flight of the M-346 was performed in 2004. The type is currently operated by the air forces of Italy, Israel, Singapore, and Poland.
Features:
- Detailed external and virtual cockpit models, with high resolution textures and PBR effects.
- High detail texture sets, based on real aircrafts, for Italian Air Force, Polish Air Force, Singapore Air Force, Israeli Air Force and T-100 program.
- Realistic HUD, MFD and UFCP aircraft interface based on real world flight manual.
- Realistic and detailed procedures based on real world flight manual.
- Flight model with realistic performance and handling based on publicly available data.
