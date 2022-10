MSFScenerybuilder Releases Eight Airports For MSFS

Designer MSFScenerybuilder now offers eight addition medium sized US airports for MSFS 2020, adding to their already large range of such airport sceneries. This latest set includes KYNG, KTWF, KSHV, KRIC, KPIR, KMOB, KCAE, KABY.

New Releases

KYNG - Youngstown Warren Regional Airport

KTWF - Joslin Field Magic Valley Airport

KSHV - Shreveport Regional Airport

KRIC - Richmond International Airport

KPIR - Pierre Regional Airport

KMOB - Mobile Regional Airport

KCAE - columbia Metropolitan Airport

KABY - Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

