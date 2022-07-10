  • IVAO Announces Upgrade Plans for 2023

    IVAO Announces Upgrade Plans for 2023

    By 2023, we plan to implement new systems to bring online aviation to the next level and improve YOUR network experience! Among other things, you can expect a fresh voice system, a new forum, a reworked Webeye and rebuilt web systems.

    Last year, we conducted over 450+ online events together with YOU. IVAO is more than just a community. IVAO is a family of aviation enthusiasts and professionals from around the world.

    IVAO, since 1998, is a highly-realistic flight simulation and air traffic control simulation network, provided to aviation enthusiasts. Come and follow us to the world of flight simulation. We provide free-of-charge services and software for aviation enthusiasts to enjoy their hobby in a real-world environement.

