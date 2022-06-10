DC Designs AV-8B Harrier II Update

Publisher Just Flight has announced that the upcoming AV-8B Harrier II from designer DC Designs is now officially featured in the dev section. This now offers full details on what the finished product will include:
DC Designs brings you all three modern variants of the Harrier II for MSFS, with a brand-new, custom-coded VTOL system, 12 paint schemes, authentic night lighting with user-operated 'slime lights', custom-coded animations, stores selection page and up-to-date special effects.
The cockpit of the VR-ready Harrier II features smoothly animated 3D instruments, custom-coded MFD screens and HUD, 'scratched canopy' glass effects, crew figure and a full interactive checklist.
Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated 'slime lights' for combat operations and custom-coded animations, stores selection page and up-to-date special effects. The Harrier is also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.
Features
- Truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejection seat, controls and detailed texturing
- Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
- Custom-coded MFD screens and Head-Up Display to match the real Harrier's displays
- 'Scratched canopy' glass effects, reflective glass
- Crew figure in the virtual cockpit is coded to disappear when you occupy their seat
- Full Interactive Checklist to ensure smooth operation of the aircraft
- 12 liveries included