  • DC Designs AV-8B Harrier II Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-06-2022 10:33 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    DC Designs AV-8B Harrier II Update

    Publisher Just Flight has announced that the upcoming AV-8B Harrier II from designer DC Designs is now officially featured in the dev section. This now offers full details on what the finished product will include:

    DC Designs brings you all three modern variants of the Harrier II for MSFS, with a brand-new, custom-coded VTOL system, 12 paint schemes, authentic night lighting with user-operated 'slime lights', custom-coded animations, stores selection page and up-to-date special effects.

    The cockpit of the VR-ready Harrier II features smoothly animated 3D instruments, custom-coded MFD screens and HUD, 'scratched canopy' glass effects, crew figure and a full interactive checklist.

    Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated 'slime lights' for combat operations and custom-coded animations, stores selection page and up-to-date special effects. The Harrier is also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.

    Features

    • Truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejection seat, controls and detailed texturing
    • Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
    • Custom-coded MFD screens and Head-Up Display to match the real Harrier's displays
    • 'Scratched canopy' glass effects, reflective glass
    • Crew figure in the virtual cockpit is coded to disappear when you occupy their seat
    • Full Interactive Checklist to ensure smooth operation of the aircraft
    • 12 liveries included

    Source
    DC Designs Announces Secret Project

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    chicagorandy

    MS Flight sims through the 'ages' anyone?

    Thread Starter: chicagorandy

    I happened across this fun 'time machine' review on YouTube and thought it worth sharing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmwDdaAMqaQ Enjoy the...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 02:49 PM Go to last post
    pck42

    Keeping Passenger/cargo weights

    Thread Starter: pck42

    Grand Caravan needs to load passenger/cargo weight for each flight. Is there a cfg file which would permently load the weights. pck42

    Last Post By: pck42 Today, 02:42 PM Go to last post
    pck42

    No Airplanes in FSLTL

    Thread Starter: pck42

    While I believe I have followed instuctions completly. FSLTL injector will start and I proceed to taxi as directed. I see no other planes. Takeoff...

    Last Post By: pck42 Today, 02:24 PM Go to last post
    refuler

    Really?

    Thread Starter: refuler

    This is the best Laminar can come up with? Hardly an improvement over X11

    Last Post By: flytv1 Today, 01:13 PM Go to last post