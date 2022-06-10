DC Designs AV-8B Harrier II Update

Publisher Just Flight has announced that the upcoming AV-8B Harrier II from designer DC Designs is now officially featured in the dev section. This now offers full details on what the finished product will include:

DC Designs brings you all three modern variants of the Harrier II for MSFS, with a brand-new, custom-coded VTOL system, 12 paint schemes, authentic night lighting with user-operated 'slime lights', custom-coded animations, stores selection page and up-to-date special effects.

The cockpit of the VR-ready Harrier II features smoothly animated 3D instruments, custom-coded MFD screens and HUD, 'scratched canopy' glass effects, crew figure and a full interactive checklist.

Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated 'slime lights' for combat operations and custom-coded animations, stores selection page and up-to-date special effects. The Harrier is also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.

Features

Truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejection seat, controls and detailed texturing

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

Custom-coded MFD screens and Head-Up Display to match the real Harrier's displays

'Scratched canopy' glass effects, reflective glass

Crew figure in the virtual cockpit is coded to disappear when you occupy their seat

Full Interactive Checklist to ensure smooth operation of the aircraft

12 liveries included

