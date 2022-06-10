  • HPG Hot Air Balloon Announced MSFS

    HPG Hot Air Balloon Announced

    We are happy to announce another groundbreaking achievement as our team prepares to release the first professionally developed hot air balloon for Microsoft Flight Simulator this Friday, October 7th.

    We will have a release trailer showing off more of the HPG Hot Air Balloon later this week. This is not an early access product and will fully release this Friday, October 7th at $15 USD exclusively via our website with all features mentioned below:

    Soar the skies with Hype Performance Group's Hot Air Balloon for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Immerse yourself with spectacular views and peaceful surroundings while ballooning worldwide in the HPG Hot Air Balloon. Enjoy an authentic and immersive hot air ballooning experience with a few fun surprises built in for both pilots and passengers.

    Listen to local radio stations in the area you're currently flying with our included radio station app, or launch a dazzling fireworks display. A new perspective on aviation has arrived for Microsoft Flight Simulator and stunning adventures await with your own personal HPG Hot Air Balloon.

    Background

    The hot air balloon was the first successful human-carrying flight technology. The first untethered manned hot air balloon flight was performed by Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and François Laurent d'Arlandes on November 21, 1783, in Paris, France.

    Highly Detailed 3D Model, Textures and Animations

    • Professionally modeled with incredible interior and exterior details
    • 7 liveries included, all at 4K resolution and with PBR textures inside and out
    • Fully animated cockpit and animations for inflation, deflation, stall and collapse
    • Animated 3D humans including a hot air balloon operator and 2 passengers
    • Designed and optimized for VR with great FPS performance, working VR Cockpit Zoom and proper visual scaling throughout the model

    Avionics And Systems

    • Steam gauges showing barometric altitude, vertical speed and envelope thermometer
    • Available AI pilot that can control the hot air balloon based off terrain or altitude
    • EFB tablet included with maps and additional apps available
    • Balloonist Maps App: shows GPS speed and track
    • Little NavMap App: connect to LNM, the free open source flight planner, navigation tool, moving map, airport search and airport information system
    • Nearby Radio Stations: listen to radio stations local to the area you're currently flying in

    Hot Air Balloon Flight Model

    • Fully integrated internal hot air balloon flight model and envelope simulation
    • Power Plant: 2x 12 million BTU burners with realistic visual and sound effects

    Immersive Sound Pack

    • Realistic burner and environmental sounds

    Bonus Features

    • Launch fireworks with realistic visual and audio smoke and explosion effects
    • Create other nearby AI flown HPG Hot Air Balloons on demand
    • HPG Hot Air Balloon can be set to follow a MSFS flight plan or current wind conditions

