HPG Hot Air Balloon Announced MSFS

We are happy to announce another groundbreaking achievement as our team prepares to release the first professionally developed hot air balloon for Microsoft Flight Simulator this Friday, October 7th.

We will have a release trailer showing off more of the HPG Hot Air Balloon later this week. This is not an early access product and will fully release this Friday, October 7th at $15 USD exclusively via our website with all features mentioned below:

Soar the skies with Hype Performance Group's Hot Air Balloon for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Immerse yourself with spectacular views and peaceful surroundings while ballooning worldwide in the HPG Hot Air Balloon. Enjoy an authentic and immersive hot air ballooning experience with a few fun surprises built in for both pilots and passengers.

Listen to local radio stations in the area you're currently flying with our included radio station app, or launch a dazzling fireworks display. A new perspective on aviation has arrived for Microsoft Flight Simulator and stunning adventures await with your own personal HPG Hot Air Balloon.

Background

The hot air balloon was the first successful human-carrying flight technology. The first untethered manned hot air balloon flight was performed by Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and François Laurent d'Arlandes on November 21, 1783, in Paris, France.

Highly Detailed 3D Model, Textures and Animations

Professionally modeled with incredible interior and exterior details

7 liveries included, all at 4K resolution and with PBR textures inside and out

Fully animated cockpit and animations for inflation, deflation, stall and collapse

Animated 3D humans including a hot air balloon operator and 2 passengers

Designed and optimized for VR with great FPS performance, working VR Cockpit Zoom and proper visual scaling throughout the model

Avionics And Systems

Steam gauges showing barometric altitude, vertical speed and envelope thermometer

Available AI pilot that can control the hot air balloon based off terrain or altitude

EFB tablet included with maps and additional apps available

Balloonist Maps App: shows GPS speed and track

Little NavMap App: connect to LNM, the free open source flight planner, navigation tool, moving map, airport search and airport information system

Nearby Radio Stations: listen to radio stations local to the area you're currently flying in

Hot Air Balloon Flight Model

Fully integrated internal hot air balloon flight model and envelope simulation

Power Plant: 2x 12 million BTU burners with realistic visual and sound effects

Immersive Sound Pack

Realistic burner and environmental sounds

Bonus Features

Launch fireworks with realistic visual and audio smoke and explosion effects

Create other nearby AI flown HPG Hot Air Balloons on demand

HPG Hot Air Balloon can be set to follow a MSFS flight plan or current wind conditions

