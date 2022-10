Aerosoft Previews EFB For Upcoming A330

Many flightsimmers really enjoy jetliners, so anticipation is high for the upcoming Airbus A330 that Aerosoft is working on. In a modern airliner, the EFB system is an important part of the cockpit, so Aerosoft has just released a new preview video demonstrating the features that will be included here when the plane is released:

Aerosoft Previews A330 For MSFS