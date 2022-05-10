M'M Simulations Releases Prishtina Int'l Airport MSFS

Prishtina International Airport Adem Jashari (Albanian: Aeroporti Ndërkombëtar i Prishtinës Adem Jashari, IATA: PRN, ICAO: BKPR), also referred to as Pristina International Airport (Albanian: Aeroporti Ndërkombëtar i Prishtinës), is an international airport in Prishtina, Kosovo. The airport is located 15 km (9.3 mi) southwest of the city of Pristina, Kosovo. The airport has flights to numerous European destinations.

The airport is the only port of entry for air travelers to Kosovo. It is named in honor Adem Jashari,the founder of the Kosovo Liberation Army. Pristina International Airport serves as an operating base for Eurowings from Germany and, formerly, Adria Airways from Slovenia.

Features

Accurately modeled terminal and interior

Custom night lighting

Custom parking positions matching with real life

Custom surroundings

Custom people and animated objects

PBR Materials

Updated CGL Data

Real World based terraforming profile

