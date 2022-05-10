  • M'M Simulations Releases Prishtina Int'l Airport MSFS

    Prishtina International Airport Adem Jashari (Albanian: Aeroporti Ndërkombëtar i Prishtinës Adem Jashari, IATA: PRN, ICAO: BKPR), also referred to as Pristina International Airport (Albanian: Aeroporti Ndërkombëtar i Prishtinës), is an international airport in Prishtina, Kosovo. The airport is located 15 km (9.3 mi) southwest of the city of Pristina, Kosovo. The airport has flights to numerous European destinations.

    The airport is the only port of entry for air travelers to Kosovo. It is named in honor Adem Jashari,the founder of the Kosovo Liberation Army. Pristina International Airport serves as an operating base for Eurowings from Germany and, formerly, Adria Airways from Slovenia.

    Features

    • Accurately modeled terminal and interior
    • Custom night lighting
    • Custom parking positions matching with real life
    • Custom surroundings
    • Custom people and animated objects
    • PBR Materials
    • Updated CGL Data
    • Real World based terraforming profile

