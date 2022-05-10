Just Flight Cancels Two P3D Airliners

It's with a great deal of regret that we have taken the tough decision not to proceed with any further development of both the 747 Classic and A300B4-200 for Prepar3D.

We appreciate that this will be disappointing for those of you who are still flying in P3D and have been looking forward to a study-level airliner, but the drastically reduced number of P3D users since the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator sadly makes further development of the 747 and A300 for P3D an unviable proposition for us.

We are, however, working to release both aircraft for Microsoft Flight Simulator, taking full advantage of all the latest features offered by this new platform. We'll bring you some firmer details about a development schedule in due course.

We thank you all for your patience and understanding and our sincere apologies to all of you who were looking forward to flying these airliners in P3D.

Source