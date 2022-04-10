IRIS Simulations PC-21 Coming Soon

In the past few days IRIS Simulations has posted a teaser video (only available on Facebook), new screen shots, a call for reviews, etc. as completion of their Pilatus PC-21 approaches. Latest comments state they expect release in "early October".
In the past few days IRIS Simulations has posted a teaser video (only available on Facebook), new screen shots, a call for reviews, etc. as completion of their Pilatus PC-21 approaches. Latest comments state they expect release in "early October".
Having (sufficiently) mastered the Garmin 1000 in the Cessna, Beechcraft and Mooney Bravo planes in FSX, does anyone know if there are any others...Last Post By: Cas141 Today, 05:28 AM
Hi Everyone Please accept my apologies if this is wrong. This is my first effort in msfs 2020. And I am 85 years old. Have worked on every edition...Last Post By: marsid1937 Today, 04:07 AM
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21922-Review-TCA-Officers-Pack-Airbus-EditionLast Post By: nightowl56 Today, 02:03 AM
Please excuse my English. I made an italian flightplan freom Pisa to Genova. Before putting SID, STARS and ILS, I tried to delete some waypoint...Last Post By: nsproles Today, 01:48 AM