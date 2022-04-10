RDPresets Previews Girona-Costa Brava Airport

As scenery developer RDPresets continues to work on their upcoming LEGE - Girona-Costa Brava Airport in Spain they tease with a new collection of screen shots. The latest set shows a view from inside the tower and one from the ramp area.
