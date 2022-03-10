Free Thrustmaster i-LAND Scenery Now Available

THRUSTMASTER i-LAND - Free scenery - Free Add-on - For MFS2020 PC - For Microsoft Flight Simulator PC Version.

Once upon a time in a land far far away, the THRUSTMASTER team built its own private island... with an international Airport, and beaches, and mountains and many other incredible places!

Dedicated to training and product testing, THRUSTMASTER i-LAND was built for our internal use. Many challenges are already taking place...

We have been having so much fun, it is unthinkable to keep it for our eyes only.

Are you up for it?

