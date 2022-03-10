Review: iniBuilds LAX for MSFS 2020
By FilbertFlies
Developer iniBuilds now offers an MSFS 2020 scenery for Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX). This "mega-hub" is based on the early 2022 state of the airport and uses the developer's latest skillsets, including a detailed yet optimised, custom interior model for the Tom Bradley International Terminal, airline-specific ground service equipment placed accurately at each gate/terminal and much more.
In this video we look at the airport from all angles, including an airside tour, ground textures, landside tour, night lighting. It also covers future development plans and my opinion and conclusions.
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
About iniBuilds LAX
- Hand-made ground textures with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)
- True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more
- Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting
- Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects
- Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world
- Highly detailed models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings
- Detailed yet optimised, custom interior model for the Tom Bradley International Terminal with parallax effect at other terminals
- Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible
- Custom built jetways with realistic variations using PBR texturing and animations, including gate number toppers
- Accurate logos, real-world decals and advertisements scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling
- Hand-placed, airline-specific, bespoke ground service equipment placed accurately at each gate/terminal featuring hundreds of containers and dollies
- Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible
- Visual Docking Guidance System by Nool.aero
FilbertFlies
Youtube Channel
Discord
Twitch
iniBuilds