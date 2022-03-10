Review: iniBuilds LAX for MSFS 2020

Review: iniBuilds LAX for MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

Developer iniBuilds now offers an MSFS 2020 scenery for Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX). This "mega-hub" is based on the early 2022 state of the airport and uses the developer's latest skillsets, including a detailed yet optimised, custom interior model for the Tom Bradley International Terminal, airline-specific ground service equipment placed accurately at each gate/terminal and much more.

In this video we look at the airport from all angles, including an airside tour, ground textures, landside tour, night lighting. It also covers future development plans and my opinion and conclusions.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

About iniBuilds LAX

Hand-made ground textures with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)

True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more

Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting

Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects

Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world

Highly detailed models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings

Detailed yet optimised, custom interior model for the Tom Bradley International Terminal with parallax effect at other terminals

Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible

Custom built jetways with realistic variations using PBR texturing and animations, including gate number toppers

Accurate logos, real-world decals and advertisements scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling

Hand-placed, airline-specific, bespoke ground service equipment placed accurately at each gate/terminal featuring hundreds of containers and dollies

Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible

Visual Docking Guidance System by Nool.aero

