Announcing EGMJ Little Gransden Airfield and more!

Burning Blue Design are pleased to announce our next scenery will be Little Gransden Airfield for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Development is almost complete and it is currently on track for a release in the coming weeks of October.

We are also in the early stages of development of Fenland Airfield (EGCL) and Solent Airport (EGHF), with both aiming to be completed before the end of 2022.

