Aerosoft - Aviation-Sim Airfield Kyritz for MSFS

    Kyritz Airfield is a commercial airfield in the district of Ostprignitz-Ruppin near Berlin close to the Baltic Sea. The airfield has a 1000-metre-long and 23-metre-wide asphalt runway and a 1000-metre-long and 30-metre-wide grass runway. The grass runway is suitable for gliders, motor gliders, ultralights and powered aircraft.

    The airfield has modern airfield lighting, which allows night flying operations, and is the location of various clubs and businesses.

    Faithfully recreated taxiway signage, realistic night lighting and many animations and dynamic changes depending on the time of day bring the airfield to life.

    Features

    • Highly detailed modeling of the buildings with hangar interiors
    • Realistic PBR texturing on all objects
    • Static aircraft with partially real paint schemes
    • Realistic replicated taxiway signage
    • Realistic night lighting
    • User-defined aerial view for the entire airfield area as well as the surrounding area
    • Manual as PDF (English and German)
    • Many animations and dynamic changes depending on the time of day (e.g., train traffic, vehicles, hangar gates, people, airplanes, awnings, lawn mowers etc.)
    • Actual runway, taxiway and stand layouts
    • Rebuilt vegetation, roads and elevations around the airfield
    • True-to-life KMG hospital Kyritz (incl. landable helipad)
    • Optimized for excellent performance and visual quality
    • Many VFR objects including transmission mast, AGRAVIS silos, road patrol depot, solar park
    • Models and textures are based on hundreds of photos taken on location

