Aerosoft - Aviation-Sim Airfield Kyritz for MSFS

Kyritz Airfield is a commercial airfield in the district of Ostprignitz-Ruppin near Berlin close to the Baltic Sea. The airfield has a 1000-metre-long and 23-metre-wide asphalt runway and a 1000-metre-long and 30-metre-wide grass runway. The grass runway is suitable for gliders, motor gliders, ultralights and powered aircraft.

The airfield has modern airfield lighting, which allows night flying operations, and is the location of various clubs and businesses.

Faithfully recreated taxiway signage, realistic night lighting and many animations and dynamic changes depending on the time of day bring the airfield to life.

Features

Highly detailed modeling of the buildings with hangar interiors

Realistic PBR texturing on all objects

Static aircraft with partially real paint schemes

Realistic replicated taxiway signage

Realistic night lighting

User-defined aerial view for the entire airfield area as well as the surrounding area

Manual as PDF (English and German)

Many animations and dynamic changes depending on the time of day (e.g., train traffic, vehicles, hangar gates, people, airplanes, awnings, lawn mowers etc.)

Actual runway, taxiway and stand layouts

Rebuilt vegetation, roads and elevations around the airfield

True-to-life KMG hospital Kyritz (incl. landable helipad)

Optimized for excellent performance and visual quality

Many VFR objects including transmission mast, AGRAVIS silos, road patrol depot, solar park

Models and textures are based on hundreds of photos taken on location

