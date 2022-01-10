Seafront Simulations Releases Vessels: The Hawaiian Islands

Welcome to Hawaii, home to the U.S Pacific Fleet, busy working harbours and many tourist destinations. With this scenery you will find thousands of boats populating ports and marinas together with a variety of nautical traffic travelling between and around the eight main islands. That includes many leisure boats such as sailing yachts and motor boats together with the large superyachts that are the reserve of the super-rich. You might also be lucky enough to spot one of the few nuclear-powered submarines that are on exercise near to the islands too...

Of particular note is Pearl Harbor, with its historical significance, wide array of US Navy warships and of course the USS Missouri aka 'Mighty Mo'. The US fleet is very active around the these islands.

Moving Ships with Hard Decks

This is also the first of our sceneries to feature 'landable', moving US Navy and tanker vessels that you will find off the coast of most of the airports. Be sure to check for a friendly Marshaller on the deck though as their presence will confirm if it is a moving ship you can land on.

