  • Seafront Simulations Releases Vessels: The Hawaiian Islands

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-01-2022 10:38 AM  Number of Views: 1383  
    0 Comments

    Seafront Simulations Releases Vessels: The Hawaiian Islands

    Welcome to Hawaii, home to the U.S Pacific Fleet, busy working harbours and many tourist destinations. With this scenery you will find thousands of boats populating ports and marinas together with a variety of nautical traffic travelling between and around the eight main islands. That includes many leisure boats such as sailing yachts and motor boats together with the large superyachts that are the reserve of the super-rich. You might also be lucky enough to spot one of the few nuclear-powered submarines that are on exercise near to the islands too...

    Of particular note is Pearl Harbor, with its historical significance, wide array of US Navy warships and of course the USS Missouri aka 'Mighty Mo'. The US fleet is very active around the these islands.

    Moving Ships with Hard Decks

    This is also the first of our sceneries to feature 'landable', moving US Navy and tanker vessels that you will find off the coast of most of the airports. Be sure to check for a friendly Marshaller on the deck though as their presence will confirm if it is a moving ship you can land on.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Cas141

    Freeware planes with Garmin 1000

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    Having (sufficiently) mastered the Garmin 1000 in the Cessna, Beechcraft and Mooney Bravo planes in FSX, does anyone know if there are any others...

    Last Post By: Cas141 Today, 05:28 AM Go to last post
    marsid1937

    Sid

    Thread Starter: marsid1937

    Hi Everyone Please accept my apologies if this is wrong. This is my first effort in msfs 2020. And I am 85 years old. Have worked on every edition...

    Last Post By: marsid1937 Today, 04:07 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: TCA Officers Pack Airbus Edition

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21922-Review-TCA-Officers-Pack-Airbus-Edition

    Last Post By: nightowl56 Today, 02:03 AM Go to last post
    giorda35

    To delete waypoints

    Thread Starter: giorda35

    Please excuse my English. I made an italian flightplan freom Pisa to Genova. Before putting SID, STARS and ILS, I tried to delete some waypoint...

    Last Post By: nsproles Today, 01:48 AM Go to last post