VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations F-19 Interesting Facts

VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': F-19 Stealth Fighter for X-Plane 12 (X-Plane by Laminar Research) - A (very few) interesting facts, referring to the attached split photo:

Canopy:

Interestingly, the original Testors F-19 model had a caged canopy with a center-line, similar to the one of the SR-71. However, the MicroProse F19 was equipped with a modern HUD, which was impossible to mount effectively in the caged canopy...The VSKYLABS F-19 v1.0 is equipped with the caged canopy, mainly because it was the authentic design and appearance of the aircraft, and one of the advantages is that it boosts the flying challenge, especially the landings...to become the highlights in every flight, both in 2-d and VR environments.

Intakes:

In the original design, the intakes were covered to form a close-shape with the fuselage. At the time, 'stealthy' was considered 'round shape', 'no edges' etc...until the US declassified the F-117A existence...and blow all the assumptions to pieces (the F-117 was nothing BUT sharp edges, corners and non-round shape).

As part of the analysis of the 80's concept, it was obvious that the narrow slot around the intake covers provides too little airflow for the engines, giving the fact that it is a jet fighter aircraft, intended for high AOA maneuvers. The 'chin' (the rounded shape around the nose section, similar to the SR-71) provides some lift at high AOA...but it also induces vortexes that makes the air-intakes design even more troublesome (probable compressor stall with every high-AOA maneuver). So...the covers were completely removed in the VSKYLABS F-19 realization.

In some non-Testors F-19 plastic models, the canards were shifted down to the chin line. This can be a partial solution to manage high AOA chin induced vortexes and keeping it as far as possible from the intakes.

Compressor stall vs AOA is implemented in the VSKYLABS F-19, to replicate a plausible behavior in certain flying conditions that involves slow speed/high AOA situations.

AGM-65 Maverick:

Visible in the lower split photo (two of these in a row, the second is hidden). It was a highly 'popular' weapon in the MicroProse F-19 simulation...however...it is not a perfect fit to be carried by a stealth fighter aircraft, that was supposed to hit strategic targets. Its range is quite short (~17 miles), and its light warhead (~125 pounds) is aimed for tactical targets as tanks, and ships. The VSKYLABS F-19 carries the AGM-158 low-observable cruise missile (seen in the other attached screenshot). With a range of ~230 miles and 1000 pounds warhead, it could serve as a more 'fit' stealth fighter standoff weapon.

The included manual will cover a thorough analysis of the original concept, and of the VSKYLABS realization, in each and every aspect of a proposed Jet-Fighter aircraft...should be an interesting read!

Source

VSKYLABS Officially Announces F-19 Project For XP12