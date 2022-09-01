Announcing Mountain Scenery For XP12

The team of Frank Dainese and Fabio Bellini are well known for the breathtaking mounting scenery which they will now be bringing to X-Plane 12:

For some months I have been working on the compatibility of my mountain scenery with XP12. I had to change the attributes of the 3D objects (thousands) to get the seasonal effects.

The main problem was the 3D water management, having to modify the base mesh in order to insert the 3D models of the mountains, We had to give up the depth data, totally useless for mountain lakes, and redesign the lakes with the classic sprculare effect.

The result is certainly very interesting and realistic.

All scenery have been improved with the addition of libraries and many details. I have added new large areas. They will be grouped into 2 large packages: ALPS and DOLOMITES.

ALPS Includes:

All 3D models of the primary mountains, Val d'Aosta with LIMW and city, all side valleys, Matterhorn Park, MonBlanc, Courmayeur, Chamonix, Airfield Megeve, Sallanches, Meribel, Courchevel, Zermatt, Zinal, Saas Fe, Eiger Park with Grindelwald, Kleine Scheidegg, LauterBrunnen, Wengen, Murren, Interlaken Airport, Meiringen Aiport, Reichenback airport.

DOLOMITES Includes:

All 3D models of DOLOMITES (64 groups), All Dolomite Valleys: Val Pusteria, Val Comelico, all Cadore, Cortina, Val Zoldana, Vla Fiorentina, Marmolada, Val Cordevole, Val di Fassa, Val Fiemme, Val Cembra, Val Badia, Val Primiero, Val Gardena, Val Siusi, Val Renon, The city of Bolzano with the airport, the city of Trento with the airport, the city of Asiago with airport, Lienz airport (Austria), airfields of Santa Giustina (Beluno), Termon Capodenno, Vervò, Vipiteno, Val di Fleres with the M.Tribulaun, Sappada and airfields of Casera Razzo, Sauris.

They will be available after testing.

