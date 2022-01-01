IRIS Shows PC-21 Cockpit, Starts Beta Testing

We're opening up an exclusively limited Beta Testing cycle of the PC release of the PC-21 at midnight AEST. If you're interested and think you can bring something to the evaluation of the product, please message via the button at the top with information on yourself, system specs and why we would benefit from your feedback! Let the fun commence!

Source

PC-21 Cockpit

Cockpit first look! With dynamic lighting throughout and authentic systems (within the limits of publicly available information) this is by far the most accurate PC-21 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Coming early October for PC and XBox Series X to follow.

Source

