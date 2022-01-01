Stealthy Duck Releases Fort Worth Alliance MSFS

Stealthy Duck is a scenery creator for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Our goal is to produce gorgeously hand built airports that are in high demand and at a reasonable price. We work to always have several projects currently in work at a time and provide project status updates on our Discord . Our Discord provides news on upcoming projects, timely customer support, and a space to request additional scenery projects. We hope you will check out of products and come fly with us!
Features
- Over 40 custom ground markings/textures
- 30+ Handcrafted Buildings for a total of more than 70 handcrafted, unique scenery objects.
- Accurate Taxisigns, Wigwags, Hold short light bars
- Runway extension of 16 and additional taxiway Alpha to ends of 16L-R
- Taxiway Papa, P1, and P2 entrances into Amazon Air Hub (missing from stock)
Unique Models
- Amazon Prime Air Hub
- Hillwood Airways
- TCC Aviation School / Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence
- Robinson Aerospace
- Fort Worth Fire Station #35
- GDC Technics
- KAFW Weather, FBO, and Hangars
- FedExpress headquarters and shipping hub
- Paramount Aerospace Systems
- ATAC - Airborne Tactical Advantage Company
- Dickies Wharehouse
- Custom Beacon
- KAFW Tower with custom red white and blue lighting
- Honor Gaurd Memorial - Freedom Plaza
...and much more!