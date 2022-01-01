Stealthy Duck Releases Fort Worth Alliance MSFS

Stealthy Duck is a scenery creator for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Our goal is to produce gorgeously hand built airports that are in high demand and at a reasonable price. We work to always have several projects currently in work at a time and provide project status updates on our Discord . Our Discord provides news on upcoming projects, timely customer support, and a space to request additional scenery projects. We hope you will check out of products and come fly with us!

Features

Over 40 custom ground markings/textures

30+ Handcrafted Buildings for a total of more than 70 handcrafted, unique scenery objects.

Accurate Taxisigns, Wigwags, Hold short light bars

Runway extension of 16 and additional taxiway Alpha to ends of 16L-R

Taxiway Papa, P1, and P2 entrances into Amazon Air Hub (missing from stock)

Unique Models

Amazon Prime Air Hub

Hillwood Airways

TCC Aviation School / Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence

Robinson Aerospace

Fort Worth Fire Station #35

GDC Technics

KAFW Weather, FBO, and Hangars

FedExpress headquarters and shipping hub

Paramount Aerospace Systems

ATAC - Airborne Tactical Advantage Company

Dickies Wharehouse

Custom Beacon

KAFW Tower with custom red white and blue lighting

Honor Gaurd Memorial - Freedom Plaza

...and much more!

