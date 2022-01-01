  • Stealthy Duck Releases Fort Worth Alliance MSFS

    Stealthy Duck Releases Fort Worth Alliance MSFS

    Stealthy Duck is a scenery creator for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Our goal is to produce gorgeously hand built airports that are in high demand and at a reasonable price. We work to always have several projects currently in work at a time and provide project status updates on our Discord . Our Discord provides news on upcoming projects, timely customer support, and a space to request additional scenery projects. We hope you will check out of products and come fly with us!

    Features

    • Over 40 custom ground markings/textures
    • 30+ Handcrafted Buildings for a total of more than 70 handcrafted, unique scenery objects.
    • Accurate Taxisigns, Wigwags, Hold short light bars
    • Runway extension of 16 and additional taxiway Alpha to ends of 16L-R
    • Taxiway Papa, P1, and P2 entrances into Amazon Air Hub (missing from stock)

    Unique Models

    • Amazon Prime Air Hub
    • Hillwood Airways
    • TCC Aviation School / Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence
    • Robinson Aerospace
    • Fort Worth Fire Station #35
    • GDC Technics
    • KAFW Weather, FBO, and Hangars
    • FedExpress headquarters and shipping hub
    • Paramount Aerospace Systems
    • ATAC - Airborne Tactical Advantage Company
    • Dickies Wharehouse
    • Custom Beacon
    • KAFW Tower with custom red white and blue lighting
    • Honor Gaurd Memorial - Freedom Plaza

    ...and much more!

    Youtube
    Discord

