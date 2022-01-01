  • Flying Low - X-Plane 12 Handbook

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-19-2022 12:10 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    Flying Low - X-Plane 12 Handbook

    For those needing some help with the new X-Plane 12, author Dave Britzius / Flying Low has just released The X-Plane 12 Handbook - Book 1. This is not a replacement for the X-Plane 12 manual but will help you set it up using a step-by-step guide.

