  • Got Friends PZL-104 Wilga 35A At Final Alpha Stage

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-19-2022 11:27 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Got Friends PZL-104 Wilga 35A At Final Alpha Stage

    We are entering the final stage of the closed 35A Alpha Test. Upon completion we will move into testing the 80 Variants while we button up some loose ends on the 35A. Testing is going surprisingly well and everyone who has access is enjoying the aircraft.

    GurtTractor has returned safely from his time at Forwood Farms! He was able spend multiple days and multiple sound recording sessions at their local airstrip. A special thank you to Roger and his team at www.towplanes.uk 6 for allowing us to visit and record his aircraft and surroundings.

    Got Friends PZL-104 Wilga 35A At Final Alpha Stage

    We are now in the process of creating a custom sound pack for the 35A, 80, 80H, and 80P variants. There will be a ton of good work to share on this front and we will ensure to post a couple videos showcasing those sounds as they come.

    This week, our team has been developing the 80/80H variant. As some of you may know, we are approaching the Wilga with avionics “Generations”. The 35A included factory Avionics. The 80/80H will include an older American Import Avionics Suite, while the 80P will include a variety of Modern Avionics to finish off an era of Wilga Modifications.

    Got Friends PZL-104 Wilga 35A At Final Alpha Stage

    As we move into a new week of testing, I would like to remind everyone that The Flying Fabio and OohCando have planned a livestream reveal of the PZL-104 Wilga 35A on the 24th of September. We will post more information as time gets closer, but you’re not going to want to miss this community event!

    Got Friends PZL-104 Wilga 35A At Final Alpha Stage

    In other news, we have partnered with the Pilot Engineer Team (Where we obtained the original base 3D Model) to bring the PZL-104 Wilga 35A to X-Plane 11 & 12. We will be handing off the final 35A 3D Model over to their team to develop it as they see fit. Our team will provide some 3D Modeling support, but otherwise will leave their vision up to them. Excited to see this aircraft make waves on multiple fronts with multiple teams.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines rex roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Roger Wensley

    Fort St John CYXJ

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    My enthusiasm for making more scenery for FS9 seems to have faded away, but I will probably be making one more. Fort St John CYXJ is in northern BC,...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post
    richiemo

    Are we done with new Aircraft for FS9

    Thread Starter: richiemo

    Hi gang. Figured I'd float this question here. Do we think we will see any new aircraft for FS9. TDS has certainly done some new ones over the past...

    Last Post By: Joop Kruize Today, 10:51 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Northern Air Cargo At Anchorage!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    Northern Air Cargo At Anchorage! :pilot: A Douglas DC-6 with a CalClassic Panel! Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 10:21 AM Go to last post
    kingnorris

    Sim vs real life

    Thread Starter: kingnorris

    So anytime I fly in real life, I feel like it’s a pretty straight cruise. In other words, the only time the jet turns is after takeoff and during...

    Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 10:17 AM Go to last post