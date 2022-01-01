Got Friends PZL-104 Wilga 35A At Final Alpha Stage

We are entering the final stage of the closed 35A Alpha Test. Upon completion we will move into testing the 80 Variants while we button up some loose ends on the 35A. Testing is going surprisingly well and everyone who has access is enjoying the aircraft.

GurtTractor has returned safely from his time at Forwood Farms! He was able spend multiple days and multiple sound recording sessions at their local airstrip. A special thank you to Roger and his team at www.towplanes.uk 6 for allowing us to visit and record his aircraft and surroundings.

We are now in the process of creating a custom sound pack for the 35A, 80, 80H, and 80P variants. There will be a ton of good work to share on this front and we will ensure to post a couple videos showcasing those sounds as they come.

This week, our team has been developing the 80/80H variant. As some of you may know, we are approaching the Wilga with avionics “Generations”. The 35A included factory Avionics. The 80/80H will include an older American Import Avionics Suite, while the 80P will include a variety of Modern Avionics to finish off an era of Wilga Modifications.

As we move into a new week of testing, I would like to remind everyone that The Flying Fabio and OohCando have planned a livestream reveal of the PZL-104 Wilga 35A on the 24th of September. We will post more information as time gets closer, but you’re not going to want to miss this community event!

In other news, we have partnered with the Pilot Engineer Team (Where we obtained the original base 3D Model) to bring the PZL-104 Wilga 35A to X-Plane 11 & 12. We will be handing off the final 35A 3D Model over to their team to develop it as they see fit. Our team will provide some 3D Modeling support, but otherwise will leave their vision up to them. Excited to see this aircraft make waves on multiple fronts with multiple teams.

