Taburet - General Aviation Central America Caribbean South America

General Aviation Traffic is an add-on that adds dynamic general aviation traffic to MSFS. The package adds 1,450,000 general aviation type dynamic aircraft to cover the whole of Central America, Caribbean and South America.

The following models are included: Cessna Caravan; Cessna 172; Pilatus Porter; King Air; Bell Huey helicopter; generic helicopter model; 2 x Grumman AA1 models; Honda Jet; Embraer Phenom 300.

All models are animated with movement and engine rotors animations, including night lighting. The system works on layers; models can be seen from 300 m to 3000 m. Honda and Embraer jets occupy the higher layers from 2000 to 3000 m. Negligible impact on frames rates. Models include collision boxes areas. Video is for presentation to show how the models show and move in the air; with density of traffic balanced in the package to avoid creating unrealistic traffic congestion.

