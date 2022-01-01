VATSIM Cross The Pond Airports Announced

"Cross the Pond" is a twice yearly event run by VATSIM featuring divisions on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean providing complete ATC service from departure to destination. During twelve hours of coverage the event typically draws a thousand pilots flying a variety of routes.
This weekend the airport selection was announced:
Departing:
- CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield International Airport
- CYYZ - Toronto Pearson International Airport
- KATL - Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- KBOS - Logan International Airport
- KIAD - Dulles International Airport
- KSEA - Seattle–Tacoma International Airport
- SBGR - São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport
- TBPB - Grantley Adams International Airport
- TNCM - Princess Juliana International Airport
Arriving:
- EDDL - Düsseldorf Airport
- EGLL - Heathrow Airport
- EHAM - Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
- FAOR - O. R. Tambo International Airport
- LOWW - Vienna International Airport
- LPPT - Lisbon Airport
- UKBB - Boryspil International Airport