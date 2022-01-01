  • VATSIM Cross The Pond Airports Announced

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-19-2022 10:26 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VATSIM Cross The Pond Airports Announced

    "Cross the Pond" is a twice yearly event run by VATSIM featuring divisions on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean providing complete ATC service from departure to destination. During twelve hours of coverage the event typically draws a thousand pilots flying a variety of routes.

    This weekend the airport selection was announced:

    Departing:

    • CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield International Airport
    • CYYZ - Toronto Pearson International Airport
    • KATL - Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport
    • KBOS - Logan International Airport
    • KIAD - Dulles International Airport
    • KSEA - Seattle–Tacoma International Airport
    • SBGR - São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport
    • TBPB - Grantley Adams International Airport
    • TNCM - Princess Juliana International Airport

    Arriving:

    • EDDL - Düsseldorf Airport
    • EGLL - Heathrow Airport
    • EHAM - Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
    • FAOR - O. R. Tambo International Airport
    • LOWW - Vienna International Airport
    • LPPT - Lisbon Airport
    • UKBB - Boryspil International Airport

    Source
    Cross The Pond Event Web Page

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines rex roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Roger Wensley

    Fort St John CYXJ

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    My enthusiasm for making more scenery for FS9 seems to have faded away, but I will probably be making one more. Fort St John CYXJ is in northern BC,...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post
    richiemo

    Are we done with new Aircraft for FS9

    Thread Starter: richiemo

    Hi gang. Figured I'd float this question here. Do we think we will see any new aircraft for FS9. TDS has certainly done some new ones over the past...

    Last Post By: Joop Kruize Today, 10:51 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Northern Air Cargo At Anchorage!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    Northern Air Cargo At Anchorage! :pilot: A Douglas DC-6 with a CalClassic Panel! Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 10:21 AM Go to last post
    kingnorris

    Sim vs real life

    Thread Starter: kingnorris

    So anytime I fly in real life, I feel like it’s a pretty straight cruise. In other words, the only time the jet turns is after takeoff and during...

    Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 10:17 AM Go to last post