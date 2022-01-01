VATSIM Cross The Pond Airports Announced

"Cross the Pond" is a twice yearly event run by VATSIM featuring divisions on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean providing complete ATC service from departure to destination. During twelve hours of coverage the event typically draws a thousand pilots flying a variety of routes.

This weekend the airport selection was announced:

Departing:

CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield International Airport

CYYZ - Toronto Pearson International Airport

KATL - Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

KBOS - Logan International Airport

KIAD - Dulles International Airport

KSEA - Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

SBGR - São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport

TBPB - Grantley Adams International Airport

TNCM - Princess Juliana International Airport

Arriving:

EDDL - Düsseldorf Airport

EGLL - Heathrow Airport

EHAM - Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

FAOR - O. R. Tambo International Airport

LOWW - Vienna International Airport

LPPT - Lisbon Airport

UKBB - Boryspil International Airport

Source

Cross The Pond Event Web Page