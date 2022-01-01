  • Global Forests 2 Released For XP12

    Global Forests 2 Released For XP12

    New Global Forests v2 uses the new X-Plane 12 forestry engine, presenting 3D trees and native seasonal changes.

    We believe that generated forests in every flight simulator directly affect the flight experience and immersion. So we decided to focus on them and recreate them.

    The whole earth has been scanned and analyzed to produce an accurate natural forest tree representation (not manually planted trees).

    The trees are then installed into X-Plane11, re-creating the world's forests in terms of variation, tree density, tree type, and tree height.

    Global Forests will replace all the default, and any other add-on tree product previously installed. It is a completely independent add-on, with its own set of optimized textures and tree classifications based on real-world data.

    Features

    • Accurate representation of the Global forest footprint in X-Plane, according to global data
    • More than 400 .for files, with a unique combination of tree type, variation, density, and height, based on real-world data
    • Tree type and classifications according to global data
    • Tree height information has been analyzed from global maps and infused into Global Forests
    • Seamless integration with Ortho4XP, or any other package that includes satellite images
    • Seamless integration with default XPlane terrain

