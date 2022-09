X-Crafts E-Jets Family Flight Preview Video

While still in development and not released yet, X-Crafts has posted a 46 minute full flight preview showing their upcoming E-Jets in action. The video shows a flight from LOWW to LYBE, from programming the FMS to landing and taxi.

The aircraft will support both X-Plane 11 and 12 and include an authentic FMS. Customers of the E175 and E195 will need to buy again but will get a discount. No release date has been announced.

