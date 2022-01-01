Iron Sim Releases Doha City Skyscrapers For MSFS

Most of the skyscrapers in Doha are located in the zone of West Bay. Apart from the current tallest buildings in the city, there are a number of supertall skyscrapers on hold Which we will bring to you in future updates. Doha is a rapidly growing city, with many of its tallest skyscrapers having been finished in the last ten years.

These buildings include Al Fardan Residences, Palm tower A, Palm tower B, World Trade Center Doha, Doha Tower, Al Faisal Tower, Al-Asmakh Tower, Qatar Petroleum District Tower 7, InterContinental Doha The City, Navigation Tower, Al Bidda Tower, Pullman Doha West Bay, Tornado Tower, Qatar International Islamic Bank HQ Tower Al Baker Executive Twin Towers, Qatar Internet Center, Qatar Telecom Headquarters, Al JufarahWest Bay Tower, Al Dareen Tower, Commercialbank Plaza, and many more.

