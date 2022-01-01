  • Iron Sim Releases Doha City Skyscrapers For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-15-2022 11:47 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Iron Sim Releases Doha City Skyscrapers For MSFS

    Most of the skyscrapers in Doha are located in the zone of West Bay. Apart from the current tallest buildings in the city, there are a number of supertall skyscrapers on hold Which we will bring to you in future updates. Doha is a rapidly growing city, with many of its tallest skyscrapers having been finished in the last ten years.

    These buildings include Al Fardan Residences, Palm tower A, Palm tower B, World Trade Center Doha, Doha Tower, Al Faisal Tower, Al-Asmakh Tower, Qatar Petroleum District Tower 7, InterContinental Doha The City, Navigation Tower, Al Bidda Tower, Pullman Doha West Bay, Tornado Tower, Qatar International Islamic Bank HQ Tower Al Baker Executive Twin Towers, Qatar Internet Center, Qatar Telecom Headquarters, Al JufarahWest Bay Tower, Al Dareen Tower, Commercialbank Plaza, and many more.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lnuss

    How To Videos

    Thread Starter: lnuss

    I'm rather surprised at how little mention there is in these forums about the excellent videos done by "thecorporatepilotdad" about various aspect of...

    Last Post By: MAD1 Today, 08:31 AM Go to last post
    transcontinental

    X-Plane 12 Beta Testing

    Thread Starter: transcontinental

    Hi Everybody, Welcome aboard.... Today I'm having my first real look at X-Plane 12. I plan on visiting various locations to see what I can push...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 08:05 AM Go to last post
    Cas141

    Garmin G1000 ILS landings. As in default FSX planes. Help please

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    Garmin G1000 . ILS landings. Garmin G1000 in FSX . Glideslope not working. Assistance needed please. I make a flight plan to go to a city...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 07:56 AM Go to last post
    oteymus

    Location

    Thread Starter: oteymus

    Hey, Where are the airplane files located in MSFS 2020?

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 05:06 AM Go to last post