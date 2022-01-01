  • Announcing Flight Simulator First Officer

    Announcing Flight Simulator First Officer

    What Is FSFO?

    Flight Simulator First Officer (FSFO) is an affordable, realistic, flexible and easy-to-use virtual First Officer that supports most flight simulators (e.g. FS2004, FSX, P3D and MSFS). It’s designed specifically for virtual pilots who value realism, but may not have the time to execute comprehensive preflight and/or post flight procedures. Despite its sophistication, it’s also coded with novice pilots in-mind; FSFO is capable of configuring every switch according to the aircraft manufacture recommendations. Just hit connect and fly with confidence that your First Officer is helping you fly these complicated aircraft.

    FSFO sets itself apart by not requiring strict adherence to scripts, reading lengthy manuals, or using precise speech. It does not require you to memorize actions to trigger other actions, or recall the exact phrase to progress a checklist item. Moreover, it uses real vice robotic voices.

    Key Features

    Voice Integration:

    • Command the First Office to set the heading, speed, altitude, flaps, gear, autopilot, takeoff thrust, and execute the flows and checklists. Voice is NOT required; each option can be completely automated!

    Integrated Flows and Checklist:

    • Flows – When activated, the copilot will check each system to ensure its set correctly for a specific flight phase; if it’s not set correctly, he will configure said system. Using this system, FSFO will completely configure the aircraft for you, which will spare you the need to read 300+ page manuals.
    • Checklist – When called, the copilot will call the checklist item; if it’s set correctly, he will proceed to the next item; if it’s not, he will wait for the pilot to configure the system before proceeding to the next call.

