  • X-Plane 12 Beta 3 Coming Soon

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-15-2022 10:22 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane 12 Beta 3 Coming Soon

    Well, this has been a crazy couple of weeks. X-Plane 12.00 is now available for Early Access – in other words, everyone can get X-Plane 12. Over the next few weeks we will post more about ongoing development and get into some of the new features in depth – there’s a ton to talk about in X-Plane 12. For today, here are just a few notes on some issues that have come up over the last few days.

    Beta 3 Coming Soon: Over the past weekend part of the team met in person to do planning and roadmapping; beta 3 should be available shortly, with some of the bug fixes we’ve already coded. X-Plane 12 for Steam is in review — hopefully it will be available Real Soon Now™.

    About Early Access

    X-Plane 12 has been in a private alpha test program with third parties since December (!) – almost nine months. During that time we built 38 (!) official alpha builds, recut the global scenery five times, and committed over 4000 checkins to X-Plane’s source code (plus more to the aircraft, scenery tools and art libraries). The alpha program included completion of major features, lots of debugging, and changing the product in response to early alpha feedback.

    So why Early Access now? Not because X-Plane 12.0 is done – we still have over two hundred open bugs and a lot of things we want to do. X-Plane 12 is in Early Access so that the entire X-Plane community can be involved in X-Plane 12’s growth, not just a limited number of testers.

    With X-Plane 12.0 in early access, we don’t have to say ‘no’ to users and devs who want to get started with 12, and third parties can get their entire teams using the new sim and run their own test programs.

    More...

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lnuss

    How To Videos

    Thread Starter: lnuss

    I'm rather surprised at how little mention there is in these forums about the excellent videos done by "thecorporatepilotdad" about various aspect of...

    Last Post By: MAD1 Today, 08:31 AM Go to last post
    transcontinental

    X-Plane 12 Beta Testing

    Thread Starter: transcontinental

    Hi Everybody, Welcome aboard.... Today I'm having my first real look at X-Plane 12. I plan on visiting various locations to see what I can push...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 08:05 AM Go to last post
    Cas141

    Garmin G1000 ILS landings. As in default FSX planes. Help please

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    Garmin G1000 . ILS landings. Garmin G1000 in FSX . Glideslope not working. Assistance needed please. I make a flight plan to go to a city...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 07:56 AM Go to last post
    oteymus

    Location

    Thread Starter: oteymus

    Hey, Where are the airplane files located in MSFS 2020?

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 05:06 AM Go to last post